PHOTOS: Zuckerberg Trains With Adesanya Ahead Of Musk’s Clash

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been photographed training with New Zealand/Nigerian mixed martial arts star Israel Adesanya in preparation for a proposed cage fight with Elon Musk.

After both American tech billionaires called each other out, Mark Zuckerberg, whose firm owns Facebook and Instagram, recently released a social networking app Threads to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

However, while some viewed the challenge for an MMA fight as playful banter between the influential figures, the anticipation surrounding this unlikely showdown continued to grow with both of them pictured training with MMA fighters.

Sharing photos from the training via his Instagram page on Thursday Adesanya said, “We both have South Africans to deal with.” #saylessdomore #threads #stichemup”l, Adesanya referring to Zuckerberg’s tech competitor Elon Musk and undefeated middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis, whom he will most likely fight next.

Credit: Instagram | stylebender