Cop Instructors Learn Life-Saving Skills At Depot

A scene during the donation

Selected number of Formed Police Unit (FPU) instructors of the Ghana Police Service have completed a two-day vigorous Emergency Medical Response and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training at the Police Depot in Accra.

The skills are needed during emergency accidents situations, the absence of which knowledge has led to avoidable fatalities.

The training, which was supported by the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) in partnership with Global Life Savers Incorporated, National Ambulance Service and the Police Service, equipped officers with the skills, knowledge and confidence to act immediately under life-threatening situations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said the train-the-trainer emergency training is not only timely but also speaks directly to the realities of modern policing where the role of the police goes beyond law enforcement to include the preservation of life in its most immediate and practical sense.

“In our line of duty, we are often the first to arrive when distress calls are made from accident scenes, during emergencies and in moments of crisis.

“In those critical first minutes, what we do or fail to do can make all the difference. That is why the training is not added skills but an essential one,” he said.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno urged the beneficiary police officers to pass on the knowledge acquired to their colleagues, “the baton has now been handed over to you. I encourage you to carry it with diligence, integrity and a spirit of excellence. Go out and train others.”

CEO/ President of Global Life Savers, Dr. Capt. Selina Okyere, said the training goes beyond training as it is about life-saving by equipping officers with essential skills in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), First Aid, and tactical emergency care.

“We are enhancing the ability to respond to critical emergency incidence, whether in line of duty or within the community they serve. This commitment is between our organisation and partners to improve public safety outcomes across Ghana,” she said.

As part of this initiative, the ERC donated essential resuscitation training equipment to the Ghana Police Service, including adult CPR manikins, and training Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The material donated originates from Laerdal Medical and Lufthansa Aviation Training in Zurich, and include five trolleys (Little Anne Combination 6-pack), one trolley (Laerdal Resusci Anne QCPR) among others.

Mazarine Thyssens, said the equipment donated to the service is to ensure high-quality, simulation-based training, allowing participants to practice realistic scenarios and build confidence through repetition.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke