Moliy Secures American Music Awards Nomination

Moliy

Fast-rising Global music artiste, Moliy, has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for the American Music Awards.

Moliy grabbed a nomination in the “Best Afrobeats Artiste” category, competing with the likes of Tyla from South Africa, Wizkid, Burnaboy, and Rema from Nigeria.

The 52nd annual American Music Awards will be held on May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with Queen Latifah announced as the host of the awards.

Since the release of her viral hit song “Shake It to the Max (FLY)” in December 2024, Ghanaian singer Moliy has experienced unprecedented musical success, elevating her from a rising artiste to a global Afro-fusion sensation with over 500 million streams on YouTube Music.

The song, featuring Silent Addy, and its subsequent remixes, took the world by storm, largely driven by a viral TikTok dance challenge that Moliy herself initiated. The “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” remix, featuring Shenseea and Skillibeng, topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart for 22 consecutive weeks, becoming a 2025 standout hit.

The song peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart and reached top positions on Shazam’s Global Top 200, as well as charting in France, Germany, Canada, and New Zealand.

Moliy was crowned World Artiste of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, marking a major milestone for Ghanaian music. She made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform at the BET Awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke