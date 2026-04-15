Killbeatz Earns Grammy Certification

Photo frame of Killbeatz, Ed Sheeran and Fuse ODG

Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Kwame Addison, known as Killbeatz, has earned global recognition for his contribution as a producer on a Grammy Award–winning record.

He was honoured for his production work on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide. He produced the track “Bibia Be Ye Ye”, featuring Fuse ODG, which was part of the album that won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Killbeatz joins Guiltybeatz, Nabeyin, Juls, Joshua Moszi and Sammy Soso as the only Ghanaian producers to officially receive the Grammy Certificate.

Killbeatz is a celebrated Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer recognised as a key figure in the modernisation of Ghanaian music, particularly Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeats. He is best known for his role as a pioneering producer of the Azonto genre and for becoming one of the first Ghanaian producers to receive Grammy recognition.

He has won the Producer of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) three times, specifically in 2013, 2014, and 2018.

Beyond Ed Sheeran, he has produced for high-profile artistes including Wizkid, Sean Paul, Davido, and Fuse ODG.

He has produced numerous Ghanaian hits, including Sarkodie’s “Baby”, R2Bees’ “I Dey Mad” and songs for Efya, Samini, and Kuami Eugene.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke