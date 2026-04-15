I’m In Pain – Fantana After Liposuction In Turkey

Fantana

Ghanaian songstress and reality TV star, Fantana, has shared the ordeal she is facing after undergoing her latest liposuction in Turkey.

While stating that her liposuction surgery was successful, she stressed that she cannot do away with the pains that accompanies the procedure.

In a post sighted on Afrotoday Instagram page under the caption, “Fantana shares update after her latest lipo session in Turkey, says her back hurts and sneezing hurts, but she’s looking forward to recovery soon.”

Fantana said, “I’m finally back to my hotel from the hospital. I feel great overall but my back hurts and sneezing hurts, and I am looking forward to recovery soon. And I’m very excited.”

Fantana is among the few Ghanaian women who have never shied away from announcing to the public of patronising body enhancement surgeries. She confirmed in 2022 that she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her belly and rear, making her shape more curvier. She expressed pride in her decision, citing increased confidence and a personal desire to feel comfortable in her own skin.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke