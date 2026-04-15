Police Hunt For Berekum Chelsea Footballer Killers

The late Dominic Frimpong

THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command has vowed to apprehend the killers of Berekum Chelsea footballer, Dominic Frimpong, who was shot with a pump action gun during a highway robbery operation while traveling with his teammates and club officials from Samreboi to Berekum on Sunday evening.

The police has consequently deployed crime scene experts to help arrest the trigger-happy perpetrators of the deadly attack, which happened along the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District in Ashanti region, to face the law.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked passengers along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026 at about 10:30 pm.

“The Regional Police Command has deployed additional personnel and Crime Scene experts to the area and is currently on a manhunt for the suspects. The Police assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time”, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, the Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, said in a press statement.

According to him, the unexpected dangerous gun attack resulted in the death of Dominic Frimpong, who sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the nearest medical center for treatment but he unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment in the hospital.

“During the attack, Dominic Frimpong, a footballer, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment. Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, 52 was also robbed of GHS 4,500.00,” he said.

According to him, the case was reported to the police, who quickly rushed to the crime scene to arrest the suspects, but by the time police got to the scene, they (suspects) had vanished into thin air, leaving no trace of their whereabouts, assuring that the perpetrators would surely be nabbed soon.

“Police patrol teams responded to distress calls and proceeded to the scene where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20, carrying about thirty (30) football players and officials of Berekum Chelsea from Samreboi to Berekum, had skidded into a bush while attempting to escape from six armed men, three of whom were wielding pump-action guns.

“Two spent BB cartridges were retrieved from the scene to assist investigations. The public is urged to remain calm and continue to have confidence in the Police while investigations continue”, DSP Ahianyo stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi