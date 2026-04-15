Thomas Partey Denies Two New Counts Of Rape

Former Arsenal footballer, Thomas Partey, has pleaded not guilty to two new allegations of raping a woman in London in December 2020, when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court.

Thomas Partey, 32, appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where he denied twice raping.

Partey, who left Arsenal for Villarreal last summer, was charged in July last year with five other counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to allegations dating back to 2021 and 2022.

He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial, originally scheduled for November this year, may now be delayed until January 2027 because of the new allegations.

In total, the footballer has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault involving four women.

On Monday Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, agreed for all the allegations to be tried together.

Partey wore dark grey trousers, a black jumper over a white shirt, and smart black shoes to the court.

He spoke to confirm his name and enter the two not guilty pleas during the hearing.

Partey did not attend the previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court when the charges came before a judge for the first time, but his lawyer indicated that not guilty pleas would be entered.

He remains on bail during the legal proceedings, with the condition that he does not contact the alleged victims.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth about £45m, before leaving the club last June and is expected to play for Ghana at the World Cup this summer.

Partey is next due in court for a pre-trial hearing on 14 May.

Thomas Partey