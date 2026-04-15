CAF, FIFA Presidents Mourn Berekum Chelsea’s Dominic Frimpong

Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino have expressed profound sorrow following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong, a player for Berekum Chelsea FC, who reportedly lost his life after an armed robbery attack on the team bus.

In a formal message addressed to Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Motsepe expressed his profound sadness over the incident, describing it as a heartbreaking loss to the sport.

He extended sympathies on behalf of CAF and himself to the player’s family, teammates, and all those connected to him, acknowledging the pain being felt across the football community.

Motsepe also offered words of comfort and solidarity, expressing hope that the bereaved would find strength during this difficult time and assuring that CAF stands with Ghana’s football family.

In a statement released on behalf of FIFA and the global football community, Infantino described the passing of the 20-year-old as deeply tragic.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea Football Club’s Dominic Frimpong following a reported attack on the team while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture,” he said.

He added that the thoughts of the international football body are with those closest to the young player.

“On behalf of the global football community and everyone at FIFA, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, everyone at Berekum Chelsea FC, and all those who knew him.”

By Wletsu Ransford