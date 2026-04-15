Carlos Queiroz Appointed Black Stars Coach, Pledges Full Commitment

Carlos Queiroz

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Ghana national football team, Black Stars tasking him with leading the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz in a statement following his appointment pledged his full commitment, describing his appointment as a mission driven by passion, responsibility, and respect for the nation’s football heritage.

The veteran coach expressed deep gratitude and outlined his vision for the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz made it clear that his role goes beyond a typical managerial appointment, emphasising his emotional connection to the challenge.

The seasoned Portuguese tactician, widely known for his managerial stints with top sides including Real Madrid and Manchester United, will take up the role with immediate effect as preparations begin for the tournament set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

His appointment follows a decision by the GFA Executive Council in consultation with key stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening Ghana’s chances on the global stage.

Queiroz brings a wealth of World Cup experience, having previously guided South Africa national football team to qualification for the 2002 tournament, led Portugal national football team to the knockout stages in 2010, and managed Iran national football team at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

In addition, he has held coaching roles with Egypt national football team, Oman national football team, Japan national football team, and Qatar national football team, further underlining his vast international pedigree.

He is expected to begin work immediately, overseeing preparations for Ghana’s group stage matches against Panama England, and Croatia.

With the tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026, expectations are high that Queiroz’s experience and leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the Black Stars’ campaign.

By Wletsu Ransford