COP Yohunu Is New Inspector-General of Police

President John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Articles 91 and 202 of the 1992 Constitution and after consultations with the Council of State, has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

COP Yohunu takes over from Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, bringing with him an impressive four decades of experience in law enforcement. His appointment is expected to usher in a new era for the Ghana Police Service, with a strong focus on modernization and transformation within the force.

The announcement was made through a statement from Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President, emphasizing the President’s confidence in COP Yohunu’s ability to lead and further enhance the effectiveness of the police force.

COP Yohunu’s rise to this top position is a testament to his decades of dedicated service, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to national security.

With over 40 years in the Ghana Police Service, COP Yohuno has earned a reputation for efficiency, integrity, and a deep commitment to public safety.

From combating armed robbery syndicates to managing high-stakes national security operations, his leadership has consistently delivered results.

His approach also emphasized transparency, accountability, and community engagement, qualities that have earned him widespread respect from both his peers and the public

