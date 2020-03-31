Coronavirus: 10 KATH Staff Test Negative

A total of 10 medical officers serving at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, have tested negative for coronavirus.

According to the hospital, samples from all 10 officers including one doctor, seven nurses and two mortuary attendants, were taken on Monday, March 30, 2020, for testing at KCCR.

It says all the samples came back negative.

The staff, it added, were exposed to patients that tested positive to Covid-19 last week.

The Hospital, said in a statement that it has recorded three cases of coronavirus, with two of them passing on and one patient still on admission and doing “very well.”

