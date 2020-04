Coronavirus deaths around the world have increased to 154,254.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The University says in its latest report that the 145,568 death toll as at April 16, increased to 154,254 on April 17.

Infections figures also increased from 2,159,450 as at April 16, to 2,249,662 on April 17, says the University.

By Melvin Tarlue