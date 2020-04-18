Covid-19 Kills Nigeria’s Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Staff at Nigeria’s Presidency, Aso Rock, Abuja, Abba Kyari, has passed away due to coronavirus.

Mallam Abba Kyari who has been battling with the disease died on Friday, spokespersons for the Nigerian Presidency announced on Twitter.

The late Chief of Staff was in his 70s and is believed to have had underlying health problems.

In a tweet, Aso Rock’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu, says “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

He added that “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

By Melvin Tarlue