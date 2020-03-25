Coronavirus Directive: Service Personnel To Take Mandatory Leave

All National Service Personnel are expected to take their mandatory paid annual leave as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

The leave is to take effect from Thursday, March 26, till the end of April this year.

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) made this known in a statement dated March 24.

It said the move is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives on coronavirus in Ghana.

Ghana as at March 24, 2020 had 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus with two deaths related to the virus.

“This special arrangement replaces the annual terminal leave granted to all national service personnel under the NSS Act 426, which is the last month of their service period. This means personnel will be at post in the last month of national service,” according to NSS in the statement.

BY Melvin Tarlue