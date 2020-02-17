Coronavirus Outbreak: Hotlines for Case Management Introduced

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) in preparing for the effective management of suspected cases of Coronavirus (Convid19) have introduced two hotlines for the public’s use.



The hotlines 0558439868 and 0509497700 are dedicated for the swift and effective management of suspected cases of the disease by designated treatment centers.

The move forms part of the risk communication strategy of the two health institutions as the country takes steps to protect citizens and manage suspected cases of the deadly viral disease with no known cure yet.



Director of Health Promotion GHS, Dr Aboagye DaCosta, speaking at the Greater Accra Teleconsultation center during the training of call center workers reiterated the need to have these emergency hotlines available to the Ghanaian public to report on some suspecting cases.



The GHS emphasized the need for the public to desist from making prank calls as the center is dedicated to only suspected cases of coronavirus and case management.



The service noted that plans are far advanced for the opening of call center that would provide the public with information on what Coronavirus is, mode of transmission and what to do when infected.

More than 66,000 cases have been confirmed globally, with over 1,300 deaths recorded.

Majority of the cases have been recorded in China.

The first case of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa was recorded in Egpyt according to the World Health Organization.

In Ghana, about 15 suspected cases were tested and all turned out to be negative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the virus, now named COVID-19, poses a “grave threat” to the world, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying the virus could have “more powerful consequences than any terrorist action”.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri