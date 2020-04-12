Coronavirus Update: 10 Regions Confirm Cases

Ten out of the 16 regions of Ghana have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a graphic depiction of the countrywide spread of the disease showed all the regions except Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, Oti and Western North have confirmed cases.

The Greater Accra Region is leading the regional chat with 452 cases.

The Ashanti Region followed with one case shy of 50 (49 cases) as the Eastern Region records 32 confirmed cases.

The Northern Region has confirmed 10 cases while the Volta Region has 9 comfirmed cases.

The Upper West and East regions have recorded seven and four cases respectively.

North East, Central and Western regions have each recorded a confirmed case of Covid-19 as at April 11.

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 566 with eight deaths.

The GHS has attributed the increasing number of confirmed cases to enhanced surveillance and testing activities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri