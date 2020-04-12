Police Ban Beach Activities

The Ghana Police Service has issued a directive, prohibiting all beach activities in Ghana.

The move forms part of the fight against the coronavirus disease.

It comes as Ghana recorded 566 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

On Sunday, April 12, residents of Chorkor, a suburb of Accra stormed the beach, in defiance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive on social distancing.

In a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the police service says with the exception of security service personnel or essential service providers whose presence at the beaches may be necessary to provide security or for public safety, all other persons found at any beach from now onward and within the period of imposition on public gathering or movement will be arrested.

Earlier, the Ghana Tourism Authority directed beaches to be closed after the President’s directive on public gatherings.

By Melvin Tarlue