Coronavirus Update: 17 People Recover From Virus

Seventeen people who were treated for coronavirus (Covid-19) have recovered from the virus.

The patients tested negative for the virus for the second time after their treatment and have therefore been discharged from their various treatment centers.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, made the announcement at a Covid-19 press briefing in Accra in Tuesday, April 14.

He said 66 additional patients who were treated for Covid-19 have tested negative for the virus and are awaiting their second testing to finally confirm their status.

“We believe they will also test negative for the second time to be declared fully recovered from the virus,” he said.

This will bring the total number of recoveries to 83 should the second test results prove negative for the virus.

He further noted that 473 patients are being treated at home and in isolation centers and they are responding to treatment.

Ghana has recorded 566 Covid-19 cases as at April, 11 with two in critical condition and eight deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri