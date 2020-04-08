Coronavirus Update: Ghana Records 6 Deaths As Cases Increase to 313

One patient undergoing treatment for coronavirus (Covid-19) has reportedly died.

The country’s case count has also increased by 26 bringing the total to 313 as as at April 7, 2020.

“A total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded,” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website for ‘Covid-19 stated.

The GHS maintains the enhanced contact tracing and testing ongoing in the country is accounting for the increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance while 37 cases were from enhanced surveillance activities.

The number of cases recorded from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale stand at 115.

The GHS indicates that a total of 11,016 samples from contacts traced have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri