Coronavirus Update: Ghana’s Death Toll Increases To 9

Ghana has recorded another death due to coronavirus (Covid-19), according to the Ghana Health Service GHS.

This brings the country’s death toll to 9 as at April 18.

Four more people are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 193 more confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the country’s total to 834.

According to The Ghana Health Service (GHS) the new cases were recorded among the first batch of a backlog of about 12,000 samples being tested as part of the enhanced contact tracing and testing.

In its latest update on its outbreak response management website, the GHS noted that 346 of the total number of cases were from the routine surveillance while 160 were recorded among those mandatorily quarantined in Accra and Tamale.

It further noted that 373 of the cases were recorded from enhanced surveillance by the health authorities.

The GHS advised that new cases do not represent new infections that are occurring.

“It represents results from tests of a backlog of samples.”

The laboratories have been working day and night to test this large number of samples. Hopefully in the next few days all the testing would be completed, ” it noted.

The total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.

