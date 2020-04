Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country’s confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 834.

The latest figure is contrary to what DGN Online had published on Friday April 17.

DGN had gathered from reliable sources that the confirmed cases were 915.

But GHS insists the new cases are 193.

That sources said the reason for the huge jump was because of the mass testing from the 12,000 backlog the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had mentioned on Thursday, April 16.

By Melvin Tarlue