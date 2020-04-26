Coronavirus Update: World Counts 2.9 Million Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world have peaked to 2,900,422.

The global death toll has shifted from 200,698 to 203,055.

The Johns Hopkins University made this known in its latest global update on the pandemic.

Confirmed cases worldwide were 2, 865, 938, on Saturday, April 25.

Affected countries or regions remain 185, says the University in its latest report.

The US deaths have passed 50,000.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care announced earlier today that more than 20,000 people have now died from coronavirus in UK hospitals.

France’s deaths had risen by 369 on Saturday, bringing its total deaths to 22,614.

By Melvin Tarlue