Coronavirus Update:16 More Patients Recover

Sixteen patients being treated for coronavirus (Covid-19) have recovered from the viral infection increasing Ghana’s recoveries to 99, as at April 18.

The recoveries were confirmed after the patients tested negative for the virus in a second test to confirm their status.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier this week during a Covid-19 press briefing that some 17 more people have tested negative after treatment and were awaiting their second test results to be confirmed recovered.

The number of recoveries therefore means that one patient has either not received his or her test results or has tested positive for the viral infection.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest Covid-19 outbreak case management update said 234 people being treated for the infection are responding to treatment.

So far Ghana has recorded 834 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with nine patients confirmed dead.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East regions have all recorded Covid-19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri