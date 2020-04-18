Tamale Records Another Covid-19 Case

The Northern Region has confirmed one more coronavirus (Covid-19) case bringing its total to 11.

The case, according to the Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B Eleeza, was recorded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Eleeza, who confirmed the case to DGN Online, said the pastient is a native of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

According to him, the patient visited Tamale in the Northern region and felt exposed to the virus so he decided to visit the hospital for check up.

“We took a sample and tested and the results came back as positive,” he said.

He indicated that the patient has been quarantined at the Tamale Teaching hospital for treatment.

A breakdown of the cases includes 8 Guineans , 2 Burkinabes and 1 Ghanaian.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale