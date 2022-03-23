Council Of State Cuts Allowance

Nana Otuo Siriboe

Members of the Council of State have offered for government to reduce their allowances by 20%.

This is to help save the country from the after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fuel price increase resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war which is having a telling effect the world over.

Chairman of the Council and Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II disclosed at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Tuesday evening.

He said the Council was well aware of prevailing economic conditions in the country which he said was a global phenomenon and has thus decided to support the government’s efforts by cutting down their monthly benefits by 20% from now till the end of the year 2022.

“You and your cabinet have decided to reduce some of your emoluments or allowances. Mr. President, in tandem with your decision, we as the Council of State have also decided that we will reduce our monthly allowances by 20% until the end of this year” he told the President.

“This will be contributing our widow’s mite to total efforts at economic recovery. We hope that this small gesture will be emulated by other organs of government or the State” he added.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will tomorrow Thursday 24 March 2022, announce what he says are “difficult decisions” that his administration has taken to help cushion Ghanaians during these hard times the country and the world find themselves.

“It is no secret that our economy is going through difficult times. It is also no secret that we are not alone in that exercise and that many of the phenomena we are facing are a phenomenon that is apparent in many other parts of the World as well”, he said.

Despite this, President Akufo-Addo said the government must not be seen to be “impotent in trying to find solutions” to the challenges.

The decision was taken by him and his cabinet at their recent retreat at Peduase Lodge, “was that the Minister for Finance” on his [the President’s] instruction is going to have a major engagement with the nation on Thursday, where he is going to be in the position to layout specifically, the measures that we [government] intend to take to as it were”, put things right.

Even though he admits, “they are difficult decisions” but insisted “the times call for difficult decisions.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent