Immigration Officer Gunned Down

An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been shot dead by unknown assailants, an official statement has confirmed.

The statement released by the GIS on Tuesday night named the officer as AICO I Michael Ekow Otoo, with the Operation Conquest Fist at the Hamile detachment.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Upper West Region sector of the GIS, the victim was shot at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile while on night patrol duty on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

His body was discovered under a bridge by a joint team of police and immigration officers who rushed to the crime scene following a distress call at about 18:15 hours.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the officer had six gun shots from the rear by his attackers largely suspected to be smugglers. It was further established that the fallen officer might have had a struggle with his assailants preceding his slain”.

“His body was hidden under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 meters away from the remains. It was further revealed that his weapon was taken away from him by his assailants”, the GIS statement said.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.