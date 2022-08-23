Council Of State Intervenes In Falling Cedi, Invites Finance Minister, BoG Governor For Parley

Ken Ofori-Atta

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Council of State has summoned the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison over the free fall of the local currency, the cedi.

The Ghanaian Cedi is currently trading at over GH¢10 to one dollar, sending panic among the business community.

Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe, has asked the council members to cut short their recess to attend the emergency council meeting to meet managers of the economy.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has travelled out for medical review with Minister of State at the Finance ministry Charles Adu Boahen stepping in for him.

The Council meeting is tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The Council of State, sources say is taking this step in order to help address the challenges by advising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accordingly.

The invitation to the top managers of the economy is coming on the heels of the notice served by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to close all shops belonging to its members in Accra on Monday, August 29, 2022.

This, according to the association, is to register its displeasure with the country’s current economic challenges, especially the free fall of the cedi. Read full story in DAILY GUIDE tomorrow.

BY Vincent Kubi