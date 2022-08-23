Massive Jubilation As President Akufo-Addo Commissions Kaleo Solar Energy Plant

Wild jubilations greeted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he commissioned a 13-MW Solar Plant at Kaleo in the Upper West Region on Tuesday August 23, 2022.

It forms part of the president’s 2-day working visit to the Upper West Region, starting on Monday and ending Tuesday, August 22, 2022.

On February 4, 2022, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of two solar power plants in Kaleo and Lawra, under the 17MW peak solar power project.

The project saw the construction of a 13MW peak project in Kaleo and a 4MW peak project in Lawra.

The 17MW project is funded by the German Government’s Development Bank, KfW, at a cost of €22.8 million.

The two solar power plants are the first of its kind and will be the first grid-connected solar power plant in the entire Upper West Region.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the project will help Ghana avoid an estimated 7,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year; making the country a cleaner place to live in.

Both projects, according to the President will generate enough energy to power some 32,000 households, and increase the geographic spread of power generation in the country.

The President embarked on a 2-day working visit to the Upper West Region, which took him to Wa, Lambussie, Nandom, Issa, Kaleo and Wechiau.

He also inspected ongoing work on Phase II of the Youth Resource Centre in Wa; inspected ongoing work on Agenda 111 Projects in Lambussie, Issa and Wechiau; and paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chiefs of Wa, Lambussie, Issa and Wechiau, amongst others.

By Vincent Kubi