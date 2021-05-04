Council of State Meets Lands, Trade Ministers

Nana Otuo Siriboe – Chairman of Council of State

The Council of State has held meeting with the Ministers of Trade and Industry as well as the Land and Natural Resources Minister.

It has also held meeting with the leadership of Parliament.

According to the Council, the meeting took place from the 27th to 30th April, 2021.

In a statement, the Council said “the meeting with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, focused on strategies for tackling the menace of “Galamsey” and its destruction of the environment, notably our forests, farmlands and water bodies.

It added that the Lands Minister “briefed the Council on enhanced measures being taken by his ministry including “Operation Clean the River Bodies”.

By Melvin Tarlue