Council Of State Member, Labianca CEO Is Dead

Eunice Jacqueline Asomah-Hinneh

Report coming in indicates that Council of State member cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Asomah-Hinneh has reportedly passed on.

The sad incident allegedly occurred at the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Tema, Greater Accra Region today June 11, 2024.

This sad news has left most of her workers in devastating state.

She has a track record for building and leading a world class frozen food imports company and cold storage facility.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh has over 35 years exprience in Product Management, New Business Development and Entrepreneurship, Partnership Development, Supplier/Vendor Relations as well as Stratergic Planning and Growth.

She founded Labianca company Ltd and has grown the business from a sole proprietorship to a well established limited liability company in 7 years.

She now manages a team of over 300 employees in a busy environment.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh plays a crucial role in government as well.

She is elected as a member of the Council of State representing the Western Region.

She left behind a husband, former Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah-Hinneh (RTD).

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh, who owns Labianca Company is a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

By Vincent Kubi