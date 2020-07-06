Council On Foreign Relations To Hold Confab On Elections

The Council on Foreign Relations, Ghana, an independent think tank, is expected to hold a conference on elections in West Africa.

The conference is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

According to the Council, the conference will be held virtually.

It will be under the theme: Towards Peaceful Elections 2020 In West Africa – What Role for the International Community?

Presidential and Parliamentary elections are to be held between October and December in five countries this year in West Africa.

The countries include Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger and Guinea.

Lead discussants for the conference, according to the Council, will be Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, a CFR-Ghana member, academic and former director of the Social Development of the Economic Commission of Africa, and Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, formerly of ECOWAS.

CFR-GHANA PRESS RELEASE

By Melvin Tarlue