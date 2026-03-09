Counselor Lutterodt Arrested Over Daddy Lumba Burial Claims

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has been arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence and engaging in offensive conduct.

According to the police, his incitement was likely to cause a breach of the peace under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

This followed comments he made claiming the late Daddy Lumba was buried at an East Legon residence, urging Ga youth to exhume the body, sparking outrage.

He reportedly urged Ga youth to go to the location with pickaxes to exhume the body, claiming the burial at an unapproved site on Ga land was disrespectful.