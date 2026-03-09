Black Queens Crowned 2026 Pink Ladies Cup Champions

Black Queens and management pose with the trophy

Ghana women’s national football team, popularly known as the Black Queens, have been crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after an impressive campaign in the tournament held in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghana secured the title after winning two of their scheduled matches in dominant fashion. The Black Queens opened their campaign with a convincing 4–0 victory over Hong Kong women’s national football team before delivering another commanding performance to defeat the Russia women’s national football team 4–0.

Their final fixture against the Tanzania women’s national football team was later cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted arrangements for the match.

Despite the cancellation, organizers of the Pink Ladies Cup confirmed Ghana as the tournament winners based on their superior results during the competition.

In a brief ceremony held at the team’s hotel, tournament officials presented the trophy to the Black Queens to mark their triumph.

The victory provides a timely morale boost for the Ghanaian side as they prepare for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which has been rescheduled for July 2026.

BY Wletsu Ransford