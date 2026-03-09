Ronaldo Set For Treatment In Spain After Hamstring Injury

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to travel to Spain for medical treatment after scans revealed that a hamstring injury he sustained is more serious than initially believed.

The 41-year-old forward, who has been in excellent form this season with 21 goals in 22 Saudi Pro League matches for Al-Nassr, was forced off during Saturday’s 3–1 victory over Al-Fayha. Ronaldo had earlier missed a penalty before being substituted after appearing to suffer the muscle problem.

Speaking ahead of the team’s upcoming fixture against Neom SC, Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed that the Portuguese star will travel to Madrid to work with his personal physiotherapist.

“Cristiano left the last match with a muscle injury,” Jesus explained. “Medical tests showed the injury is more serious than we initially thought, so he will need treatment, rest and recovery. We hope he returns soon to support the team.”

The setback raises doubts over whether Ronaldo will be available for Portugal’s upcoming international friendlies against Mexico national football team on 29 March and the United States men’s national soccer team on 1 April.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner with 965 career goals, has previously stated he does not plan to retire until he reaches the 1,000-goal milestone.

The injury comes just a month after he returned to the Al-Nassr lineup following a brief absence amid speculation about his future at the club.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi side in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent, later signing a new two-year contract reportedly worth £177 million per year.