Mexico To Deploy Nearly 100,000 Security Personnel For 2026 World Cup

Mexican police officers

Mexico has announced plans to deploy nearly 100,000 security personnel to protect fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as authorities seek to reassure visitors amid ongoing violence linked to drug cartels.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, with matches scheduled to take place between 11 June and 19 July. Mexico will stage games in three cities: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Security concerns have grown following clashes between the Mexican military and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the country’s most powerful criminal groups.

The violence erupted after the reported killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” during a military operation.

Authorities say the cartel responded with armed attacks, road blockades and the burning of vehicles in several areas, particularly in the state of Jalisco.

El Mencho, once considered Mexico’s most wanted fugitive and subject to a $15 million bounty from the United States, was buried earlier this week near a military base in Zapopan.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled the country’s security strategy, known as “Plan Kukulkan,” named after a serpent deity from the Mayan civilisation. The plan will coordinate protection across host cities and surrounding tourist areas.

According to World Cup coordination chief Roman Villalvazo Barrios, the operation will involve just over 99,000 personnel, including 20,000 military troops and 55,000 police officers. The deployment will also include about 2,500 vehicles, 24 aircraft, anti-drone systems and specially trained detection dogs.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, said he remains confident that Mexico can safely host the matches.

The tournament will open in Mexico City with a match between the host nation and South Africa national football team.