Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury Joins UK Ghana @69 Celebration

British-Ghanaian actress, Adjoa Aiboom Helen Andoh, known for her role as Lady Danbury in the Netflix Regency romance series ‘Bridgeton’, joined a number of Ghanaian high-profile personalities in the British-Ghanaian community to observe the 69th independence celebration at the House of Commons, UK.

Lady Danbury, seen in her bright African print dress at the special reception event, addressed the members on the need to project Ghana’s cultural heritage to attract the masses across the world.

She indicated that the celebration also contributes to British-Ghanaian community achievements across business, public service, education and the arts.

Present at the event were dignitaries of Ghanaian descent including the four UK House of Commons Member of Parliament Abena Oppong-Asare, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Adam Afriyie and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur among others also graced the event.

Lady Danbury is among the few diasporan personalities championing Ghanaian cultural heritage across the globe. As seen in the season four of ‘Bridgerton’, she incorporated some Adinkra symbols including the prominent ‘Sankofa’, which originates from the Akan language and translate to ‘return, go, and seek’.

The second symbol was ‘Gye Nyame’, meaning ‘Except for God’, representing God’s omnipotence.

Lady Danbury played a pivotal character in ‘Bridgerton’, serving as a wise and formidable presence in London’s high society. She’s a senior matron and one of the most powerful women in the town, known for her sharp wit and strong opinions. Lady Danbury is a close friend of Queen Charlotte and Lady Violet Bridgerton, often providing guidance and support to the Bridgerton family. She’s particularly invested in their romantic lives, frequently offering advice and facilitating matchmaking efforts. Interestingly, Lady Danbury’s own backstory reveals a complex and nuanced character. She’s a widow who was forced into a loveless marriage, but has since carved out a life of independence and influence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke