Kwame Dadzie Wades Into Piesie, Diana Hamilton TGMA Brouhaha

ARTS AND Culture journalist, Kwame Dadzie, has waded into the controversial brouhaha between fans of gospel stars Piesie Esther and Diana Antwi Hamilton on who is eligible for this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year nomination.

Over the past weeks, the argument of which gospel minister deserves a spot in this year’s Artiste of the Year category has dominated the media space, with some fans passionately advocating for their favourite artistes.

Many are of the view that Piesie Esther deserves to be in the category as she has accrued a lot of numbers in various streaming platforms compared to Diana Hamilton.

While others are of the view that, the Artiste of the Year category goes beyond number, as Diana Hamilton in the year under review organised the biggest concert of the year, “Awake Experience”, and released the best gospel collaboration of the year among other feats, hence deserving the spot.

In a tongue-in-cheek response, Kwame Dadzie questioned the logic behind the debate, asking why fans are pitting the two artistes against each other.

“Ah! But who says more than one gospel artiste cannot be nominated in that category?” he queried. Kwame Dadzie argued that there is no quota system for gospel musicians in the Artiste of the Year category, and that fans should instead focus on promoting gospel music as a whole.

“So, instead of pitting Piesie Esther against Diana Hamilton, why don’t you rather push for gospel musicians to dominate the category?” he urged.

His post on Facebook has resonated with many, with fans taking to social media to express their support for both artistes and calling for unity in the gospel music community.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke