TGMA Nominees Announcement Set For March 14

Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has set March 14 to announce the nominees for the 27th edition of the awards.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominees Announcement is happening live on TV3, with organisers promising an epic event. The event promises to unveil the artistes and songs that defined the year, with hourly nominees reveal from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the main announcement show at 8 p.m.

The Board and Partners of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards officially opened nomination, accepting submissions for all commercially released music works issued within the 2025 calendar year, from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

According to the organisers, eligible submissions include works by artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, and other key stakeholders within the Ghanaian music industry.

Music fans are eager to know which of their favourites get nominated in the following categories; Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.

Also on the list are Best Male Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist, Best Collaboration, Best Hiplife Song, Best Hip Hop Song, Best Gospel Song, Best Reggae Dancehall Song, Best Afrobeat Song, Best Music Video and Best Producer.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke