Stanbic Bank Donates To Chief Imam At Ramadan

A dummy cheque being presented by a representative of the bank to the Protocol Officer of the Chief Imam amidst smiles from members of the bank’s delegation

As part of its annual Ramadan outreach, Stanbic Bank has presented food items and a cash donation of GH¢50,000 at the Chief Imam’s residence in Fadama, Accra. The gesture forms part of the bank’s commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and fostering national unity during the sacred Islamic season.

Speaking during the presentation, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank, Musah Abdallah, said the gesture forms part of the bank’s long-standing tradition of paying homage to the Chief Imam while supporting his work within the Muslim community and the nation at large.

He said, “It is an annual affair designated to pay homage to the Chief Imam, which coincides with Ramadan; and true to the spirit of Ramadan, we have come to support His Eminence in the role that he is [playing]. It is our small way of supporting him as he leads the community in this holy month.”

Mr. Abdallah also highlighted the Chief Imam’s significant contribution to peace and national cohesion, noting that stability remains essential for economic growth and business development.

“The role the Chief Imam plays in national coherence is immense, and we are appreciative of the example he is leading. He is an inspiration to all of us because our business thrives in peace. If there is no peace, there is no business,” he added.

Receiving the donation, the National Chief Imam expressed profound appreciation to Stanbic Bank for the continued support, describing the gesture as timely and spiritually significant.

He mentioned that “We are profoundly grateful. We thank Allah for His favour, because when you show gratitude, He increases you in abundance. What you have done is indicative of goodwill, and you have come at the auspicious time of Ramadan, which is a month of compassion. Allah will elevate you, grant you protection and increase you in abundance because of what you have done,” he stated.

A representative from the Chief Imam’s office also commended the bank for strengthening the relationship between faith and responsible corporate citizenship, noting that such partnerships contribute meaningfully to social welfare and national harmony.

Stanbic Bank’s annual Ramadan donation forms part of its broader corporate social investment initiatives focused on community development, social inclusion, and promoting peaceful coexistence across Ghana. The delegation from the bank included Musah Abdallah, Nabil Hussayn Abubakar, Hamza Mumuni, Tijani Adam, Idris Alhassan, Abdul Jaleel, Amos Abaidoo, Portia Oduro Morrison, Linda Ebale, Jamila Abdulai and Noora Ari Goodman.