Govt Protests Attack On UN Base In Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken exception to the recent attack on a Ghanaian United Nations (UN) peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.

Israel is engaged in an ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, a militia grouping operating against the Jewish country in Lebanon.

In the protest addressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Foreign Affairs Ministry demanded a transparent and impartial investigations into the attack which took place on March 6, 2026.

“We demand full, immediate, impartial and transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack on personnel deployed in the service of international peace and security,” the statement demanded.

Ghana, while strongly condemning the attack, further demanded that those responsible be identified and held accountable as the attack constitutes a grave violation of international law, amounting to war crime and affronts the protection afforded to UN peacekeeping personnel.

Government has also urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Ghanaians serving with the UN Mission at great personal risk as they serve the cause of humanity.

A Times of Israel newspaper reported that the UN peacekeepers were wounded when their base in southern Lebanon was hit on Friday, with Lebanon’s president accusing Israel of targeting them.

The attack came as Israel and Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah exchanged fire after the Middle East war expanded into the country on Monday, the Jewish newspaper reported.

“Amid heavy firing this evening, three peacekeepers were injured inside their base in… Qawzah, in southern Lebanon,” the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

“The most severely injured has been transferred to hospital in Beirut for treatment,” it added.

Ghana’s military said that its UNIFIL battalion headquarters came under “two missile attacks,” adding that “two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised.”

Neither UNIFIL nor the Ghanaian army specified the source of the attack, but the international force said it would investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“It is unacceptable that peacekeepers performing (UN) Security Council-mandated tasks are targeted,” it added.

In a statement, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned “Israeli attacks on Lebanon,” adding that they had “even reached the point of a direct assault on UNIFIL.”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “unacceptable attack” on UNIFIL after speaking with his Lebanese and Syrian counterparts.

In a post on X, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that she was “dismayed that our colleagues have suffered injuries and wishing them a full recovery.”

UNIFIL has acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon for decades and was assisting the Lebanese army while it was dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure near the Israeli border after the last war opposing the Iran-backed terror group and Israel in 2024.

It plans to withdraw all troops from Lebanon by mid-2027.