MPs Push Stronger Collaboration On Open Governance

Members of Parliament (MPs) have renewed calls for stronger institutional collaboration to advance transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance under the Open Government Partnership (OGP) framework.

The call followed an engagement between the Parliamentary OGP Caucus and the National OGP Steering Committee aimed at exploring practical ways to strengthen the implementation of the country’s commitments under the global initiative.

The meeting, led by the Chairman of the Parliamentary OGP Caucus, Emmanuel Akwasi Bedzrah, brought together representatives from Parliament and members of the national steering committee to discuss strategies for deepening cooperation in promoting open governance in the country.

Discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnerships to advance the OGP agenda and increasing public awareness of the initiative to ensure that citizens are better informed and actively involved in governance processes.

Participants also emphasised the need to enhance the visibility of OGP-related programmes across the country and improve coordination between state institutions and civil society organisations working to promote transparency and accountability.

A key issue raised during the meeting was the need for increased funding for the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, which serves as the OGP secretariat in the country.

Members of the caucus underscored that adequate financial support for the secretariat is essential to ensure effective coordination and implementation of the country’s OGP commitments.

The engagement further examined ways of promoting greater openness within the Executive and the Judiciary as part of broader efforts to strengthen accountability across all arms of government.

Participants also explored opportunities for the joint implementation of OGP-related programmes, including initiatives that would enhance citizen engagement across parliamentary constituencies.

Leveraging technology to expand public participation and improve access to information was highlighted as an important tool for strengthening the OGP agenda.

The Open Government Partnership is a global initiative launched in 2011 to promote transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

Ghana has remained an active member of the partnership and continues to implement national action plans aimed at strengthening open governance systems.

In Parliament, efforts to strengthen oversight of the initiative led to the establishment of the Parliamentary OGP Caucus in November 2023 by the Speaker of Parliament, in fulfilment of a commitment under Ghana’s Fourth National Action Plan.

The caucus is made up of Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority sides who are committed to advancing the core pillars of the OGP, including transparency, accountability and citizen participation.

Its mandate includes supporting the effective implementation of Ghana’s national OGP commitments and promoting open government principles across public administration and governance processes.

The National OGP Steering Committee, which comprises representatives from government institutions and civil society organisations, serves as a key coordinating body responsible for guiding the implementation of the OGP agenda in Ghana.

By Ernest Kofi Adu