Abronye Gives To Bono Muslims

Abronye presenting the items to a representative of the Nasara Wing

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, affectionately called The Bono Governor, has once again demonstrated his deep compassion and commitment to humanity by donating bags of rice and sugar to the Nasara Wing of the party.

The items were received by the Bono Regional Nasara Organiser on behalf of the Muslim fraternity within the party.

In the spirit of Ramadan, the Bono Regional Nasara Organiser together with his team will embark on a regional tour across all the twelve constituencies to present the items to the respective constituency Nasara Organisers for onward distribution to Muslim brothers and sisters within the elephant fraternity.

“This thoughtful gesture reflects the generous heart of Chairman Abronye, whose leadership continues to embody unity, kindness, and care for all, especially during this sacred season of prayer, sacrifice, and sharing,” noted a member of the Muslim fraternity in the region.

The recipients prayed to the Almighty Allah to continue to guide Abronye “as he keeps the welfare of the Bono Region close to his heart.”