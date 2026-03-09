Implement Affirmative Action Act – Coalition Urges

Sheila Minkah- Premo Esq speaking at the event

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition in collaboration with Abantu for Development, STAR Ghana foundation and Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has called on the government and other key implementation actors to ensure it complies with the requirements and mandate given to them under the Affirmative Action Act (AAA).

Speaking at a training workshop for journalists on the implementation of the Affirmative Action Act. Convenor of the Coalition, Sheila Minkah-Premo Esq. mentioned that the training is to educate the media on the Affirmative Action Act in order to counter the misconception the public has about the Act.

“The Coalition is calling on the media to hold government and duty bearers accountable in instances of non compliance with the Affirmative Action Act which seeks to achieve a minimum of 30% representation of women across all sectors,” she said.

The group also urged the media to create awareness about the Affirmative Action Act and also translate it into various languages to enable proper understanding of the Act by the public.

A representative of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Isaac Mensah, said the ministry is mandated to promote gender equality and endure the full integration of women in the country’s development process which includes strengthening women’s participation and representation in social, economic and political decision making at all levels.

He added that the passage of the AAA marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic and development journey adding that the Act provides legal precedent to address historical and structural barriers that limits women participation in leadership and decision making.

He stress that the Act reinforces the country’s commitment to gender equality and social justice.

He further urged the media to use their platforms strategically to promote informed public conversations on equality and women’s leadership.

By Florence Asamoah Adom