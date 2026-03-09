Inequalities Affecting Women’s progress- ICU GS

Brother Morgan Ayawine in a group photograph with some women at the event

General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Ghana, Brother Morgan Ayawine, has lamented over the inequalities faced by women across the world, particularly in Ghana, which has affected the economic growth of many women.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026, on Sunday, March 8, 2026, Brother Morgan stated that the rapid technology and economic changes in the 21st century have inadvertently left women and girls behind, creating disparities in various areas of life.

This happens due to factors such as limited access to technology and digital literacy, unequal opportunities in education and the workforce, disproportionate impact of economic shifts on women, thereby affecting women’s economic empowerment and independence.

“‎The 21st century is defined by a complex, interconnected, and often volatile landscape characterised by rapid technological and economic changes. Unfortunately, these shifts sometimes sidestep women and girls in the equation, leaving them at a disadvantage in many spheres of life,” he stressed. ‎

Speaking on the theme, “Rights, Justice, Action: For All Women and Girls,” Brother Morgan stated that the full realisation of rights, justice, and meaningful action for all women and girls is long overdue.

He indicated that while there may be some semblance of progress, it is often used to camouflage the reality that these fundamental values have been denied to women and girls for far too long. ‎ ‎

“Society has, in many instances, accepted the subservient roles imposed on women and girls in homes, businesses, academia, and industry as the “norm”.

This perception continues to undervalue the contributions of women and girls across various fields of endeavour and often relegates them to playing second fiddle in the global structure of affairs – economically, politically, academically, technologically, and scientifically. ‎ ‎However, the time has come for women and girls to say, “Enough is enough,” he added.

Brother Morgan encouraged women to endeavour to engage in deliberate, calculated action, in other to stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts and claim their rightful place in business, industry, academia, technology, and science.

“When this happens, justice will inevitably come knocking at their door. ‎I believe these brief but motivational thoughts will help set the tone for your commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke