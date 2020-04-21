Couple Wanted for Flouting Ban on Social Gathering

The Northern Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for a couple who violated the Imposition of Restrictions Act.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, told DGN Online that they are seeking a bench warrant for the couple who are on the run.

According to him, efforts by the police to compel the couple who have been identified as Nash and Tijani Nimatu to report to the police station on their own has proved futile.

On April 19,2020 police received information that a wedding ceremony was under way at Kukuo, a suburb of Tamale.

Two patrol teams stormed the venue and arrested two suspects who were part of the gathering in blatant disregard to Executive Instruments against public gatherings and social distancing.

The suspects are Iddi Ibrahim, 34 an employee of regional coordinating council and Abubakari Yusif Dauda, 33, a business man.

The suspects were arraigned before the Tamale District Magistrate Court and granted bail of GH¢ 5,000 with one surety each.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on June 16,2020.

FROM Eric Kombat,Tamale