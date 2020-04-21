CNN’s Richard Quest Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Richard Quest
CNN’s international anchor, Richard Quest, has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives, ” Mr. Quest announced in a tweet.
Richard Austin Quest is also CNN’s Business Editor at Large, based in New York City.
He has over the years anchored “Quest Means Business”, the five-times-weekly business programme and fronts the CNN shows “Business Traveller”, “The Express” and “Quest’s World of Wonder.
I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.
— Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020
By Melvin Tarlue