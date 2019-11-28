Court Boots Akua Donkor Over Nana, Bawumia; To Cough Up GH¢10,000

Akua Donkor

The Supreme Court has thrown out an attempt by Akua Donkor to push a claim of culpability against the President and his Vice in the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé that captured massive rot in Ghana football which sent Kwasi Nyantakyi packing out of office.

She filed the suit in June 2018 seeking reliefs, including an order to direct President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down after claiming in the application that the two topmost officers in the country were involved in acts of corruption as captured in Anas’ piece on corruption in Ghana football.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice Jones Victor Dotse dismissed the writ of Akua Donkor who is the leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), describing the move as incompetent before slapping her with GH¢10,000 as cost.

According to Akua Donkor, the President and his Vice should be directed to step down because she claimed their names were mentioned by Kwasi Nyantakyi in the Anas videos.

She had claimed that it was only when the President and his Vice stepped aside that relevant investigative bodies could look into the allegations purportedly made by Kwasi Nyankyi thoroughly without any hindrance.

Settlement Letter

Yesterday, when the case was called, the judges announced that Akua Donkor wrote to the Registry of the court to have the case withdrawn for out of court settlement.

However, Sylvester Williams, a Chief State Attorney, told the court that there was nothing to be settled for in the matter.

The Chief State Attorney was then obliged by the court to move his application and he vehemently opposed Akua Donkor’s move.

He said the application by Akua Donkor, who was not present in court, lacked merit and must not be countenanced by the court.

The court subsequently dismissed Akua Donkor’s action and said it lacked merit.

Other justices on the panel included Anin Yeboah, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Sule Gbadegbe, Samuel Marfu-Sau, Nene Amergacher and Agnes Dodzie.

By Gibril Abdul Razak