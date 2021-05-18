Court Cages Fashion Designer For Attempting To Sacrifice Nephew

The Sunyani District Court ‘A’ on Monday remanded into police custody Benjamin Adjei, a-23-year-old fashion designer, who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals.

Adjei did not enter a plea but would re-appear before the Court on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Eric Agyenim Boateng told the Court, presided by Jojo Amoah Hagan, that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, May 15, at the Abesim-Tanoso Barrier on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway.

He said an informant told the Abesim Police that he received a phone call from the suspect, who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals.

The prosecutor said the suspect lured the victim, Listowel Adjei, a 13-year-old class six pupil of the Abesim Presbyterian “A” Primary and Junior High School, into a taxi cab with registration number BA 505-21 enroute to the said ritualist.

Upon a tip-off, the police laid ambush at the Abesim-Tanoso Barrier and arrested the suspect together with the victim.

Police Sergeant Boateng said a bag containing a cutlass, knife, red calico, a big pot, a quantity of cola nuts, cowries and GHC300.00 were retrieved from the suspect.

During interrogations, he admitted the crime, prosecution said.

