MMDCEs Still At Post- Dan Botwe

Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe is advising Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to disregard information making rounds on social media that they should vacate their offices.

The Minister, in a statement said the information was false and should be disregarded.

Mr Botwe said the MMDCEs were to be guided by the Circular Number SCR/DA39/314/01 dated January 11, 2021, issued from the Presidency and signed by the Chief of Staff.

There was statement circulating on social media advising the MMDCEs to vacate their positions and hand over to their respective regional ministers pending the appointments of substantive ones, a statement the minister said was fake news.