Court Denies Nana Agradaa Freedom

Repented priestess, Patricia Asiedua commonly called Nana Agradaa, now founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra has again been remanded into Police custody for further investigations.

Nana Agradaa who has been arrested for allegedly scamming some members of her church has remanded intk police custody again after being denied bail.

She appeared in court for the second time on Thursday October 13, 2022 after her arrest.

The first was on Monday October 10, 2022 but her case was adjourned to Thursday October 13.

She was arrested on Sunday October 9, 2022 following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

She is currently assisting police in investigation.

“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday October 8.

By Vincent Kubi